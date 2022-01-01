Go
La Regia Taqueria

We offer authentic Mexican flavors in Iowa City made out of the finest and freshest ingredients. Our friendly staff will provide you with exceptional service! Enjoy our Mexican recipes in a fun, casual surrounding.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

436 Hyw 1 west • $

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)

Popular Items

AL PASTOR (MARINATED PORK)$2.75
PORK DICED AND MARINATED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
CARNITAS (FRIED PORK)$2.75
PORK FRIED AND BRAISED IN OIL, SEASONED WITH SPICES. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
SUPREME BURRITO$9.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
ASADA (STEAK)$2.75
CHUCK STEAK DICED AND SEASONED AND COOKED ON FLAT TOP. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$9.99
Your choice of meat, fries inside, onions, cilantro, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12''.
C1. (3) TACOS$12.99
Your choice of meat on double corn tortillas, topped with onion, cilantro. Served with a side of rice and beans.
QUESA BIRRIA$14.50
3 handmade corn quesadillas stuffed with beef or goat birria with a side of broth.
BEANS & RICE$5.00
CHIPS AND SALSA$4.59
POLLO (CHICKEN)$2.75
CHICKEN BREAST SHREDDED AND BOILED IN MARINADE. ON A DOUBLE CORN TORTILLA WITH ONIONS AND CILANTRO.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

436 Hyw 1 west

Iowa City IA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

