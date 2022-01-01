La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

The mother of all burritos! This biggie is the house special. It's made with Al Pastor (deliciously marinated pork meat that is cooked on a Trompo), pineapple, onion, cilantro, slow-cooked black refried beans, Mexican red rice, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Served with its house salsa on the side so that you can drowned it (again: the salsa is only to add flavor, it's not spicy at all). Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!

* Not Spicy.

* Every additional ingredient has a cost.

* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

