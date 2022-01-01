Go
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine

La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine is a pintoresc and typical Mexican Restaurant; here, we provide a casual-family style dining service, including an outstanding selection of the most authentic and traditional mexican food and beverages with an affordable prices. Our Restaurant offers unique decor and atmosphere that provides an inviting space for social gatherings, casual or a family dining occasions and private events.
Whether you’re coming for lunch, dinner, take-out service or deliveries, La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine will quickly become your favorite place for the authentic mexican food and special drinks with that particular and always warm Hispanic touch.
We, the entire staff, welcome you to be our guest and to enjoy a fantastic dining experience.
Buen Provecho!

Popular Items

Burrito La Reyna$14.99
The mother of all burritos! This biggie is the house special. It's made with Al Pastor (deliciously marinated pork meat that is cooked on a Trompo), pineapple, onion, cilantro, slow-cooked black refried beans, Mexican red rice, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Served with its house salsa on the side so that you can drowned it (again: the salsa is only to add flavor, it's not spicy at all). Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Mini Flautas (Chicken)$7.99
4 small crispy-deep fried skinny corn tortilla rolled with shredded chicken breast, topped with sour cream, lettuce, queso fresco and pico de gallo.
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tacos Shrimp$14.99
These grilled shrimp tacos will have you coming back for seconds! Grilled shrimp, green and red peppers, white onion, avocado and its own house salsa made of avocado. All served on medium sized blue corn tortillas.
Order comes with 3 tacos.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Nachos La Reyna$7.99
These nachos are enormous... Nachos are crispy corn tortilla chips covered with hot melted cheddar cheese, we add
a bit of guacamole and sour cream, topped with your choice of protein (Carne Asada, Chicken, Pastor, Chorizo, Mushrooms or
Mixed --Choose up to two proteins per order). You can spice the nachos up by adding Mexican pickled jalapeños for that extra kick of flavor (for only $0.50)
* Not Spicy (not spicy when not adding Mexican pickled jalapeños).
* Vegetarian (only if eaten without adding any animal sources of protein)
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tacos Carne Asada (Steak)$12.99
These tacos are loaded with tender Carne Asada (stake). Served in a small corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and diced raw onions. The ultimate taco for meat lovers! Order comes with four tacos. Complimentary Mexican red rice and Slow-cooked black refried beans are available upon request.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Burrito Carne Asada (Steak)$14.99
Are you looking for a burrito that is prepared the authentic Mexican style? Well look no further! This burrito has succulent strips of grilled skirt steak grilled in our own blend of spices. We add in it slow-cooked black refried beans, cheese, and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Guacamole & Chips (TO SHARE SIZE)$10.99
Our guacamole has its original ingredients: Crushed avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro and a touch of lemon juice.
You can spice it up by adding Serrano Peppers (totally optional). Serrano Peppers are a relatively small green pepper. It is said to be about five times hotter than the jalapeños. That is why we only add tiny diced pieces of it either into or to the side of the guacamole when requested. Must try!
* Not Spicy -when no Serrano Peppers are added.
* Vegetarian.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
Burrito Chicken$14.99
Our grilled chicken burrito takes flavorful, individual ingredients, such as prime quality grilled all white chicken breasts, slow-cooked black refried beans, bell peppers, onions, lettuce and a creamy chipotle sauce just to add flavor (it's not spicy at all). All wrapped in a warm 12 inch flour tortilla. Our burritos are very large and are served with nachos and guacamole. You gotta be a good eater to finish one of these guys!
* Not Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Tacos Carnitas$11.99
A Mexican tradition! Shoulder of pork that's been seasoned, braised until tender with lard and herbs (oregano, marjoram, bay leaves, garlic), pulled apart, and then oven-roasted until slightly crisp. We serve these tacos on a corn tortilla, topped with diced raw white onions, cilantro and an avocado sauce. Order comes with four tacos.
* Not spicy
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Red Enchiladas$15.99
This is the real thing! Corn tortillas are dipped in our home made red sauce (not spicy at all) and filled with shredded chicken and then smothered again on top with the same red salsa. Toped with melted Chihuahua cheese, Mexican sour cream, and served with Mexican rice and slow-cooked black refried beans.
* Very Mild Spicy.
* Every additional ingredient has a cost.
* Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

5822 S. Flamingo Rd.

Cooper City FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

