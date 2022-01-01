La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine is a pintoresc and typical Mexican Restaurant; here, we provide a casual-family style dining service, including an outstanding selection of the most authentic and traditional mexican food and beverages with an affordable prices. Our Restaurant offers unique decor and atmosphere that provides an inviting space for social gatherings, casual or a family dining occasions and private events.
Whether you’re coming for lunch, dinner, take-out service or deliveries, La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine will quickly become your favorite place for the authentic mexican food and special drinks with that particular and always warm Hispanic touch.
We, the entire staff, welcome you to be our guest and to enjoy a fantastic dining experience.
Buen Provecho!
5822 S. Flamingo Rd. • $$
Location
5822 S. Flamingo Rd.
Cooper City FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
