La Ristra

La Ristra Kitchen has true New Mexican roots with an emphasis on New Mexican Chile harvested from the Hatch Valley farms. Our menu includes a variety of dishes that range from mild to spicy, suitable to please everyone’s taste buds.
Allow us to pour you a premium beverage or choose a shot from our large selection of over 150 tequilas!
We pride ourselves on treating each person as a guest in our own home and we also provide catering that can take La Ristra to yours. Ask about our diverse catering menu that will allow us to spice up your next event at the venue of your choice.

638 E. Warner Rd.

Popular Items

Fajita Burrito$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas$15.50
new mexican blue corn stacked enchiladas | fried egg | choice of cheese or meat | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
3 Generation Tacos$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
Chips and a Trio of Salsa's$4.99
(1) Sopapilla$1.75
Nachos$12.75
Blue corn chips | queso | pico de gallo | black beans | green chiles | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
Farmer's Burrito$15.25
This big burrito is wrapped in a 12” large tortilla, black beans, cheese, tomatoes, and corn. Served with your choice of meat and New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Green Chile Asada Burrito$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.
Two Item Combo$13.25
2 menu items, and 2 sides of your choice
Traditional Burrito$14.75
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Location

638 E. Warner Rd.

Gilbert AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
