La Ristra

La Ristra Kitchen has true New Mexican roots with an emphasis on New Mexican Chile harvested from the Hatch Valley farms. Our menu includes a variety of dishes that range from mild to spicy, suitable to please everyone’s taste buds.
Allow us to pour you a premium beverage or choose a shot from our large selection of over 150 tequilas!
We pride ourselves on treating each person as a guest in our own home and we also provide catering that can take La Ristra to yours. Ask about our diverse catering menu that will allow us to spice up your next event at the venue of your choice.

140 N. Arizona Ave

Popular Items

Stuffed Sopapillas$15.50
sopapillas | choice of meat | cheese | enchilada sauce | two sides
Fajita Burrito$15.25
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with fajita vegetables and cheese. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas sauce.
Blue Corn Stacked Enchiladas$15.50
new mexican blue corn stacked enchiladas | fried egg | choice of cheese or meat | sopapilla | enchilada sauce | two sides
Chips and a Trio of Salsa's$4.99
3 Generation Tacos$14.25
soft corn tortillas | (1) shredded beef | (1) chicken | (1) adovada pork | pico de gallo | poblano dressing | two sides
Traditional Burrito$14.25
Traditional burrito with any of our meat options. Served with New Mexican red, green, or Christmas enchilada sauce.
Plain Pozole$14.00
hominy | plain broth | pork | red chiles | onions | cilantro | red chile flakes | served with spanish rice and a sopapilla
Green Chile Asada Burrito$15.75
Your choice of meat wrapped in a 12 inch tortilla filled with hatch green chiles and cheese. Smothered in Green Chile.
Quesadilla$13.25
cheese | tomatoes | onions | black beans | sour cream | guacamole | choice of meat
Side of Meat$4.50
Location

Chandler AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
