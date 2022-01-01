Go
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go!

368 - A Springfield Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar Wrap$6.75
Marinated Grilled Chicken with Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Chicken Gyro Pita$9.25
Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
Quarter White Roasted Meal$9.00
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Spicy Grilled Wrap$6.75
Spicy Marinated Grilled Chicken served with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing topped with Grilled Chicken
5 Spicy Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Spicy Signature Spicy Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
Buffalo Wrap$7.75
Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
Location

368 - A Springfield Ave

Berkeley Heights NJ

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
