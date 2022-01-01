Go
La Rosa Chicken & Grill

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

12 VILLAGE CENTER DR • $

Avg 4.7 (1216 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup Chicken Rice Soup$3.50
Mild Grilled Chicken Platter$11.99
Marinated Char-Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
Grilled Sandwich$6.75
Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Quarter White Roasted Meal$9.00
2pc White Roasted Chicken (breast & wing) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Half Chicken Roasted Meal$11.50
4pc Roasted Chicken (breast, wing, leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
Chicken Gyro Pita$9.25
Chicken Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
Triple Choc Cookie$2.50
2 Tenders Kids Meal$6.50
2 Tenders served with Choice of Side & Drink
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

12 VILLAGE CENTER DR

Freehold NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
