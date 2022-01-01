Go
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

WRAPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

80 Guyon Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (402 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

80 Guyon Ave

Staten Island NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
