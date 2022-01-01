LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!
306 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
306 Main Street
Madison NJ
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Madison Market
Gourmet Market and Wine Bar
Palm Thai Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
Local BBQ Hotspot. Bring your family, friends, and even your furry friends. We've got live music. BYOB.
Welcome to our backyard!
The Shop
Come in and enjoy!