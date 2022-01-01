Go
La Rosa Chicken & Grill

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

301 N Harrison Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Gyro Bowl$9.75
Gyro Beef served on a Bed of Rice, Side of Lettuce, topped with Tomato & Cucumber Mix served with Tzatziki Sauce on the side
See full menu

Location

301 N Harrison Street

Princeton NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

