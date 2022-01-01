Go
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • RIBS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

245 Richmond Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

3 Mild Tenders Platter$8.80
3 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
#8 Beef Gyro Pita Combo$9.25
Beef Gyro served with lettuce, tomato & tzatziki sauce
One Whole Roasted Chicken Meal$23.99
La Rosa's Signature Rotisserie Chicken served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Cornbread
Full Rack of Ribs Meal$38.99
Full Rack of Southern Baby Back Ribs served with 2 Large Side Dishes and 3 Cornbread
#6 Buffalo Wrap Combo$9.25
Crispy Chicken tossed in our Signature
Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

245 Richmond Valley Rd

Staten island NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
