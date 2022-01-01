Go
LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

pick up - takeout - doordash delivery - dine in

2204 NJ route 35

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mild Grilled Chicken Platter$11.25
Marinated Char-Grilled Boneless Chicken served with 2 Side Dishes
Spicy Crispy Sandwich$6.75
Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Location

Sea Girt NJ

Sea Girt NJ

SundayClosed
Monday12:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Tuesday12:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Wednesday12:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Thursday12:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Friday12:15 pm - 7:15 pm
Saturday12:15 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

