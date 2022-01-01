Go
Toast
  • /
  • Wayne
  • /
  • La Rosa Chicken & Grill

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve you. We thank you for being a part of our family and making La Rosa Chicken & Grill a continued success.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

600 Valley Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (401 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg. Macaroni & Cheese$6.25
5 Mild Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
Corn Muffin$0.65
#2 Mild Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo$8.09
Mild Crispy Chicken Tenders served with Pickle & Mayo
Grilled Sandwich$6.75
Marinated Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
3 Spicy Tenders$3.80
3 pieces of Spicy La Rosa Signature Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Wrap$7.75
Crispy Chicken Tenders tossed in our Signature Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
Half White Roasted Chicken$8.00
2 breasts & 2 wings
#9 - 4 Mild Tenders Combo$7.90
4 pieces of La Rosa's Signature Chicken Tenders
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

600 Valley Rd

Wayne NJ

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Don Manuel

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Passaic County Technical Institute

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Passaic County Technical Institute

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Famous Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston