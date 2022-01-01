LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL
Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
1172 Victory Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1172 Victory Blvd
Staten Island NY
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ho' Brah Taco
Mexi-Cali Surf Taco Joint
The Kettle Black - Staten Island
Best Wings, Burgers, Beer & Great Times!!
God Bless America
Renato's Trattoria Vento
Come in and enjoy!
Pastavino
Pastavino - Pasta & Wine - The quintessential Italian experience, drawing inspiration from the traditional casual yet satisfying trattorias & enotecas (wine bars) dotted throughout Italy. Our menu features classic well executed antipast, a large selection of salumi & formaggi, house made pastas, and entrees. The wine program features a large wine by the glass list, and a selection of 120 bottles from all regions of Italy all priced below $70.