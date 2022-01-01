Go
Toast

LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1172 Victory Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg. Corn$6.25
Sm. Corn$3.50
Quarter Dark Roasted Meal$8.00
2 pc Dark Roasted Chicken (leg & thigh) served with 2 Side Dishes and cornbread.
20oz Bottle$2.50
6oz Gravy$1.79
Half Chicken Dark Roasted Meal$11.50
4pc Dark Roasted Chicken (2 legs & 2 thighs) served with 2 side dishes & cornbread.
Burrito Bowl$9.75
Pulled Roasted Chicken, Rice, Beans, Corn & topped with Blended Cheddar Cheese
2 Tenders Kids Meal$6.50
2 Tenders served with Choice of Side & Drink
5 Mild Tenders Platter$10.80
5 Pieces of Signature Chicken Tenders served with 2 Side Dishes
Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Dried Cranberries, Honey Roasted Walnuts, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese & Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Chicken
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1172 Victory Blvd

Staten Island NY

Sunday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ho' Brah Taco

No reviews yet

Mexi-Cali Surf Taco Joint

The Kettle Black - Staten Island

No reviews yet

Best Wings, Burgers, Beer & Great Times!!
God Bless America

Renato's Trattoria Vento

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pastavino

No reviews yet

Pastavino - Pasta & Wine - The quintessential Italian experience, drawing inspiration from the traditional casual yet satisfying trattorias & enotecas (wine bars) dotted throughout Italy. Our menu features classic well executed antipast, a large selection of salumi & formaggi, house made pastas, and entrees. The wine program features a large wine by the glass list, and a selection of 120 bottles from all regions of Italy all priced below $70.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston