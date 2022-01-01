la royal
peruvian food made with love
221 Concord Avenue
Location
221 Concord Avenue
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Talulla- Cambridge
Small business, 100% Mom & Pop. Ever changing menus that promote local New England farms and sustainable agriculture.
Forage - Cambridge
Farm to Table food & drinks. Natural Wines. Local Brews. Warm Hospitality.
Hi Rise Bread Company
Hi-Rise is a family-owned bakery determined to consistently provide our devoted customers with the highest quality product made from fresh hand-selected ingredients.
The Village Kitchen
The Village Kitchen, located in the heart of Huron Village, Cambridge. Bringing the best of home cooked foods from around the Mediterranean to you. Welcome to our kitchen.