Go
Toast

La Rumba

Come in and enjoy!

2942 Grand Point Hwy, Ste. B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guacamole Dip$6.58
La Rumba Egg Rolls$8.78
Cheese Dip$6.58
Nachos Locos$13.18
Taco Salad$9.88
#9 Shrimp Quesadilla (1)$5.77
Nacho La Rumba$10.83
Fajitas
1Beef Taco$2.80
Fettucini Alfredo
See full menu

Location

2942 Grand Point Hwy, Ste. B

Henderson LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Warehouse 535

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston