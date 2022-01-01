La Sabrosita Restaurant LLC
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
733 Pleasant Hill Rd suite 1120
Lilburn, GA 30047
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
733 Pleasant Hill Rd suite 1120, Lilburn GA 30047