La Saj Lebanese Bistro

From the dawn of civilization, the indigenous people of the Middle East have created delectable meat and vegetable dishes using a unique style of cooking known as Saj. At first, food like lamb or beef was prepared on flat, round rocks that were heated by the sun and combined with fresh vegetables, rich spices, and flavorful
marinades. But as time evolved, a metal dome heated from underneath was developed that came to be called Saj.

13776 southcove Dr • $$

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)

Popular Items

Saji Bread (garlic not included)$2.49
Dozen Flat Bread (garlic not included)$2.99
Hommus w/ Chicken Shawarma$11.49
Hommus with Chicken Shawarma
Chicken Tenders$14.99
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Combo$10.68
Chicken shawarma wrapped with pickles · turnips · tomatoes · garlic sauce · served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Sajee w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich Combo$12.18
Chicken sajee wrapped with mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes · served with your choice of two sides
Beef Shawarma Sandwich$6.99
Pickles · turnips · tomatoes · onions · tahini sauce
Chicken Kabob w/ Spicy Potatoes Sandwich$7.99
Mushrooms · onions · rice · spicy potatoes
1/2 Dozen Flat Bread (garlic not included)$1.59
Sm Tabboule$7.99
Parsley · onions · vine-ripe tomatoes · cracked wheat · Saji lemon & olive oil vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

13776 southcove Dr

Sterling Heights MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
