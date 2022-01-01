Go
Toast

La Salsa Verde

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

1916 E Beltline Ste A • $

Avg 4.2 (1217 reviews)

Popular Items

Agua Fresca LG
Soda / Jugo MX
Water BTL$1.75
Soda de Lata
CECIQUESO$2.30
Agua Fresca SM
Soda BTL
Postres
SURTIDA$1.95
PECHUGA DE POLLO$1.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1916 E Beltline Ste A

Carrollton TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bread Zeppelin Salads

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Elenas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cru - Dallas

No reviews yet

Catch a Vibe!

El Chifrijo Puerto Rican Fusion

No reviews yet

We started as a Food Truck in Puerto Rico in 2015 and after Hurricane Maria devistated the island, the truck (and our chef) came to Dallas.
We are located in the Taste of Towerwood Ghost Kitchens building at 3230 Towerwood Dr - Farmers Branch, TX 75234

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston