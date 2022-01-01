Go
La Salsa Verde

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

2728 Community Drive • $

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)

Popular Items

QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$10.99
SUADERO$2.05
MORONGA-MORCILLA$1.95
ASADA-FAJITA$2.05
SURTIDA$1.95
AL PASTOR$1.95
LENGUA$2.45
FAJIQUESO$2.30
CACHETE$1.95
CHICHARRON$1.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2728 Community Drive

Dallas TX

Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

