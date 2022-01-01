Go
Toast

La Salsa Verde

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

3235 S Garland Ave • $

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

QUESA-BIRRIA-PLATE$9.99
AL PASTOR$1.95
TRIPITAS$2.05
SURTIDA$1.95
FAJIQUESO$2.30
BIRRIA$2.05
SUADERO$2.05
CACHETE$1.95
PECHUGA DE POLLO$1.95
ASADA-FAJITA$2.05
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3235 S Garland Ave

Garland TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ebeneezers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Surfin'Chicken Marketplace

No reviews yet

we're on a Mission to grow Surfin’ Chicken around the world earning our place as the customers “local favorite” in the cities we serve.
Thank you for being the best part of Surfin'Chicken!

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

No reviews yet

#1 Trompo Tacos

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Located Downtown Garland on Main St. & 7th. Come in and Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston