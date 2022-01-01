La Santa Taqueria
Come on in and enjoy!
TACOS
201 NE 82nd St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
201 NE 82nd St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ironside Kitchen Pizza & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Sherwoods Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
The Citadel
We are open for outdoor and indoor dining, take out, and delivery!
Rare Burger
burgers and more