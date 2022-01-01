Go
La Santa Taqueria

TACOS

201 NE 82nd St • $

Avg 4 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Pastor Quesadilla$14.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Pollo Quesadilla$14.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Hongos Quesadilla$14.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Horchata$4.00
Coliflor Al Pastor$12.00
Marinated cauliflower, fresh pineapple, white onion, cilantro, salsa roja guajillo
Classic Quesadilla$12.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Carne Quesadilla$14.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Shrimp Quesadilla$16.00
Mix of mexican cheeses, salsas, mixed peppers and onions, pico de gallo, flour tortilla
Jamaica$4.00
Hongos$12.00
Wild mushrooms, cheese crust, salsa roja guajillo, salsa verde de tomatillo cruda, pico de gallo, beets sprouts
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 NE 82nd St

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
