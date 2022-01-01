Go
La Siesta Restaurante

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

70 Woodside Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

Guac Dip$11.95
NACHOS
TACO La Carte$3.00
QUESADILLA
Tortilla$0.50
Chips & Salsa$3.00
CHIMI$15.95
SIDE Guac$2.50
Chips$2.25
RANCHERO BURRITO
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

70 Woodside Ave

Winthrop MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
