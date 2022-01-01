Go
La Sirena Grill

Downtown Laguna Beach
La Sirena Grill, named for the street where the dream was born, has been cooking fresh, innovative, great-tasting food since 1999. Our family-owned and operated MexEco eateries are committed to strong environment ideals– from the reclaimed wood used throughout our dining room, to each sourcing decision made by our team. Our goals are simple: to preserve the planet, minimize waste, and maximize sustainability while serving outstanding food in a unique and friendly environment. Eat Responsibly. Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

347 Mermaid Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (793 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN TACO$3.75
Handmade corn tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Handful of chips.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$10.25
Flour tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO$6.50
(Adult size) Flour tortilla, jack cheese & your choice of organic black or pinto beans. Handful of chips.
SALMON TACO$4.75
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Wild Salmon, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
MD CHIPS$2.50
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.25
Handmade corn tortilla, Grilled Carne Asada (grass-fed beef), Sirena cabbage and mild salsa. Handful of chips.
GUAC 8oz$5.50
AVO-LIME CHICKEN SALAD$11.95
Grilled Free-Range Chicken, organic mixed greens, guacamole, tomatoes, cucumbers, crispy onions and jack cheese with a lime-cilantro dressing.
HALIBUT FISH TACO$4.75
Handmade corn tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sirena cabbage, aioli and spicy pico de gallo. Handful of chips.
CHICKEN BURRITO$9.95
Flour tortilla, Grilled Free-Range Chicken, Sirena cabbage, jack cheese, guacamole & your choice of organic beans and/or rice. Handful of chips.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

347 Mermaid Street

Laguna Beach CA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

