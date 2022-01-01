Go
La Stalla

Come in and enjoy!

559 Washington Street

Popular Items

Polpette Meatballs$8.00
Pork & Beef meatball, marinara sauce,
local ricotta.
Margherita$13.00
Mutti tomato, local mozzarella, basil.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Little gem lettuce, cetara anchovies,
24 months parmigiano reggiano, garlic bread crumbs, house made caesar dressing.
Gnocchi Frutti Di Mare$31.00
Potatoes dumpling, scallops, shrimp, Maine
lobster, bottarga bread crumbs.
Capellacci Squash Mushrooms Truffle$26.00
Charred squash and ricotta stuffed pasta,
truffle, mushrooms, Vermont butter.
Bolognese$24.00
Hand cut slow braised pork & beef, light
tomato sauce, 24 months parmigiano
reggiano.
Eggplant Parm *GF$20.00
Fried eggplant, local mozzarella, marinara
sauce, basil pesto. *GF
Arrosticini$15.00
Lamb skewers, fett' unta.
Tiramisu'$10.00
Lady fingers cookies, mascarpone cream,
espresso
Francescana$15.00
Mutti tomato, local mozzarella, mushrooms, prosciutto toscano.
Location

559 Washington Street

Stoughton MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
