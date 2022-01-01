Go
La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

Come enjoy the Strega experience like never before.

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

17864 NW 2nd St • $$

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)

Popular Items

FAGIOLI SOUP$10.95
Tuscan white bean soup with spinach and a touch of fresh tomato
SHRIMP AND CALAMARI$17.95
Shrimp, calamari, and peas served in a light tomato sauce
TABLE FOCACCIA$3.00
TUNA TARTARE$17.95
Diced fresh sushi grade tuna with avocado and reduced sodium soy sauce
CALAMARI FRITO MISTO W/ ZUCCHINI$17.95
Combination of deep -fried calamari, shrimp, and zucchini
MOZZARELLA MILANESE$13.95
Mozzarella breaded, deep fried with a light tomato sauce
PIATTO LA STREGA$22.95
Combination of Italian cold cuts, prosciutto di parma, mortadella, coppa, and salami served with roasted peppers, kalamata olives, green queen olives, cherry tomatoes, parmigiana reggiano, fresh mozzarella, Manchego cheese and fig marmalade
BLACKENED PAN SEARED TUNA$17.95
Sushi grade blackened tuna pan seared served with a side of Greek salad
MEATBALLS$18.00
BURRATA$18.95
Fresh imported mozzarella with a creamy interior, served with prosciutto, roasted bell peppers, and fresh sliced tomato

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17864 NW 2nd St

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Satisfy your craving for genuine Italian Cuisine with our exquisite dishes. Allow us to pamper you in a elegant ambiance where the old traditions merge with the modernity of our restaurant. Visit us, enjoy our signature or seasonal menus and create long lasting memories.

Welcome to Sports Grill, home of Miami's Best Chicken Wings! For over 30 years, Sports Grill has satisfied local appetites with reasonably priced cuisine, served in a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're an avid sports fan coming to cheer your favorite team or just stopping by to enjoy some old favorites, we promise that our delicious menu and friendly staff will provide you with a dining experience you won't forget!

Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

