La Strega Cucina Italiana

Satisfy your craving for genuine Italian Cuisine with our exquisite dishes. Allow us to pamper you in a elegant ambiance where the old traditions merge with the modernity of our restaurant. Visit us, enjoy our signature or seasonal menus and create long lasting memories.

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

17864 NW 2nd Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)

Popular Items

Petto di Pollo alla Parmigiana$20.00
Breaded & fried organic chicken breast with tomato sauce\t
& mozzarella served with spaghetti in tomato sauce
Pizza Margherita$8.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil\t
Bucatini alla Carbonara$16.00
Homemade hollow spaghetti pasta with crispy pancetta, parmesan & pecorino cream sauce\t
Gnocchi a Modo Nostro$16.00
Homemade potato gnocchi with a choice of four cheese sauce,
meat sauce, pesto, Alfredo or tomato & mozzarella
Fettuccine Alfredo di Roma$16.00
Homemade fettuccine with butter in a parmesan cream sauce
Bucatini all' Amatriciana con Crema di Pecorino$16.00
Homemade hollow spaghetti pasta with red onions, pancetta, tomato sauce & cream of pecorino cheese\t
Linguine allo Scoglio$24.00
Linguine pasta with calamari, baby octopus, clams & langostino shrimp in a garlic white wine & light tomato sauce
Lasagna alla Marchigiana$17.00
Baked lasagna with meat sauce bechamel, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Bruschetta$11.00
Homemade focaccia bread, topped with garlic & fresh tomatoes
Margherita$12.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil\t
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

17864 NW 2nd Street

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

