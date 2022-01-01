Go
La Super Birria Santa Ana

Established in 2018, by Rosie & Edgar.
Edgar the Birriamaster the head chef and owner of La Super Birria is a pioneer in pushing the level of fresh ingredients like handmade tortillas, salsas, meat and more. Bringing and building memories of his hometown Sahuayo, Michoacan Mexico for his customers to enjoy a great experience of his culture that will rocked you to your core that would make you remember of your grandma's cooking.

1041 W First

1041 W First

Santa Ana CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

Mar - Poke, Ceviche, Teriyaki, Tacos

Take-out and Dine-In available. We are open 7 days a week. For custom catering packages, please email mardtsa@gmail.com

CervezaCito

Locally owned and operated craft beer brewery!

Next Round Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

