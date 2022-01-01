La Super Birria Santa Ana
Established in 2018, by Rosie & Edgar.
Edgar the Birriamaster the head chef and owner of La Super Birria is a pioneer in pushing the level of fresh ingredients like handmade tortillas, salsas, meat and more. Bringing and building memories of his hometown Sahuayo, Michoacan Mexico for his customers to enjoy a great experience of his culture that will rocked you to your core that would make you remember of your grandma's cooking.
1041 W First
Location
Santa Ana CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
