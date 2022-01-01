Go
La Super Birria Long Beach

Come in and enjoy!Established in 2018, by Rosie & Edgar.
Edgar the Birriamaster the head chef and owner of La Super Birria is a pioneer in pushing the level of fresh ingredients like handmade tortillas, salsas, meat and more. Bringing and building memories of his hometown Sahuayo, Michoacan Mexico for his customers to enjoy a great experience of his culture that will rocked you to your core that would make you remember of your grandma's cooking.

625 E Artesia Blvd #A

Long Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
