La Super Birria Long Beach
Come in and enjoy!Established in 2018, by Rosie & Edgar.
Edgar the Birriamaster the head chef and owner of La Super Birria is a pioneer in pushing the level of fresh ingredients like handmade tortillas, salsas, meat and more. Bringing and building memories of his hometown Sahuayo, Michoacan Mexico for his customers to enjoy a great experience of his culture that will rocked you to your core that would make you remember of your grandma's cooking.
625 E Artesia Blvd #A
Location
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
