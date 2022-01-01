Go
Toast

La Taberna

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

815 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

Basque Cake$8.00
Traditional Basque cake served with creme anglaise and seasonal fruit
Pintxo Piquillo$3.00
Piquillo pepper, stuffed with idiazabal cheese and cooked a la plancha. Drizzled with honey and dusted with black pepper. One per order.
Jamon Iberico$12.00
1oz of sliced jamon iberico. Served with grilled bread and seasoned toasted almonds.
Empanada Mushroom$5.00
Savory puff pastry filled with hen-of-the-woods and crimini mushrooms, Laura Chenel goat cheese. One to an order, served with guajillo salsa.
Empanada Beef Cheeks$5.00
Seared and braised beef cheeks wrapped in puff pastry. Baked and served with a red wine jus. One per order.
Patatas Bravas$9.00
Traditional Spanish crispy potatoes. Served with spicy brava sauce in aioli, on the side
Empanada Argentine Beef$5.00
House-made savory turnover. Rancho Llano Seco pork & beef. Bell pepper, onion, garlic and dried plums. Baked and served with Zuzu chimichurri. One per order.
Pork Belly$9.00
Crispy Pork Belly. Piquillo pepper glaze. (Contains soy sauce)
Pig Ears$9.00
A favorite at La Taberna. Crispy pig ears. Calabrian chile sauce and mint.
Burnt Basque Cheesecake$8.00
Traditional burnt Basque cheesecake. Savory and delicious.
Served with seasonal greens.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

815 Main Street

Napa CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milestone Provisions

No reviews yet

A Butchery, Eatery & Creamery at the Oxbow Market in Napa Valley offering sustainable California beef from Five Dot Ranch, California Country cooking, and home-spun ice cream.

Gott's Roadside

No reviews yet

SERVING THE CALIFORNIA ROADSIDE SINCE 1999

Platanito Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come out and enjoy our delicious Pupusas and Hand made Tacos freshly made right in front of your eyes with our fully open concept food truck

ZuZu Tapas & Paella

No reviews yet

ZuZu is a beloved, Spanish-inspired restaurant and tapas bar in Napa’s historic Old Town. For the last eighteen years, it has drawn scores of visitors from near and far who come for its warm Mediterranean décor, lively atmosphere, and renowned small-plates menu that draws from the culinary traditions of Spain and South America.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston