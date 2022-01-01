La Table
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6110 • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6110
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Annie Cafe & Bar/Turner's
Welcome to The Annie & Turner's! We are thrilled to have you in today.
Prey
Come in and enjoy!
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
The Official Sandwich of Houston for 58 Years!
#eatfresh #eatlocal #eatantones
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Come in and enjoy!