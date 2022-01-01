La Tapatia - Food Truck
Mexican Street Food! Serving up fresh , made-to-order favorites. Catch us on the streets or at our Roseville Location.
2730 Snelling Avenue North
Popular Items
Location
2730 Snelling Avenue North
Roseville MN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
High Pines Brewing Company, LLC & Tipsy Steer
Local beer. Sassy brew food.
RosePointe Apartments
Come in and enjoy!
La Tapatia
Come in and enjoy!
Original Pancake House
Over 40 years of serving the best breakfast in the Twin Cities!