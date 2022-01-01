Go
La Tapatia - Food Truck

Mexican Street Food! Serving up fresh , made-to-order favorites. Catch us on the streets or at our Roseville Location.

2730 Snelling Avenue North

Popular Items

Taco del Norte$5.00
6" Warm flour tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Mini Quesadillas (3)$5.00
Order of 3 mini quesadillas for kids
Burrito$10.00
10" Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, and Cheese filled with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Side - Guacamole$5.00
Avodaco, lime, cilantro, onions, garlic, tomato
Nachos$13.00
Homemade chips, yellow queso, your choice of protein, topped with Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crema, and cotija
Bowl$11.00
Everything you love about the burrito, minus the flour tortilla
Taco$4.00
5" Warm corn tortillas, your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa. Sides are optional.
Chips$6.00
Homemade hand-cut corn tortilla chips
Side - Rice & Beans$4.00
Mix of Beans and Rice
Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Melted cheese with your choice of protein, style of toppings, and salsa
Roseville MN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
