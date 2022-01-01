Go
Toast

La Tarantella Osteria

Come in and enjoy!

2120 E 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lasagna di Mama Bertha$20.50
Homemade with ground beef and pork, ricotta, parmigiano, mozzarella, and our tomato sauce.
Insalata alla Ramona$13.25
Chopped romaine, parmigiano cheese, traditional caesar dressing, and grilled crostini.
Linguine del Pescatore$21.95
Fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, and calamari in a roasted garlic white wine and tomato sauce.
Papa Tony$20.50
Orechiette pasta, spicy italian sausage, broccoletti, and a roasted garlic white wine sauce.
Mama Mena$20.50
My Mama's meatball recipe! Spaghetti, meatballs, and tomato sauce.
Cioppino$31.95
Our specialty: clams, mussels, shrimp, scallops, calamari, and fresh fish in a lobster broth.
Spaghetti Puttanesca$18.95
Tomato sauce with capers, olives, anchovies, and oregano.
Gnocchi Tricolore$19.25
Our homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, and melted mozzarella.
Gnocchi al Pesto$19.25
Our own pesto made daily with fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, parmigiano, and pine nuts.
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.95
The same way it's made in Rome! Made with egg, pancetta, parmesan cheese, and crushed black pepper.
See full menu

Location

2120 E 4th Street

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Falcon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VCREPES

No reviews yet

100% Plant Based Crepes

Lola's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR

No reviews yet

Order Beer and Cocktails TOGO when you arrive!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston