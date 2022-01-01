La Tavola Restaurant & Bar
We offer American Cuisine in a casual yet upscale environment where you will enjoy a variety of flavors and ingredients found locally and around the world. We use only the finest ingredients from organic greens to local Farm produce, Prime organic meats, fresh wild caught seafood, and the highest quality oils and vinegars. You will experience our passion for food through our homemade soups, sauces, dressings, pastas and desserts. It is our passion for quality cuisine, signature crafted cocktails and an extensive wine selection in a comfortable casual ambience that makes La Tavola the ideal place to welcome friends and family.
961 Winterberry Drive
Location
Marco Island FL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
STONEWALLS
Stonewalls is a Family-Owned and Operated Eatery. We are dedicated to preparing fresh, healthy, delicious meals your family will love. Since 2010, we’ve provided Marco Island locals and visitors with a diverse menu of upscale food favorites in a quick and convenient atmosphere. We’re open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We serve a variety of beer and wines, Lavazza coffee/expresso drinks, fruit smoothies and homemade muffins which means you can stop in for a homemade meal, snack or a drink any time of day. It’s fine food fast, and it’s a joy sharing the experience with you! Our motto is, Fine Food Fast
A reasonably priced and diverse menu along with daily specials is appealing to all age groups. We are constantly creating new food items to enhance our customer’s dining experience. Our signature gourmet breakfast dishes, sandwiches, flatbreads, pizzas, pasta dishes remain perennially popular best sellers.
Italian Deli and Market
The Italian Deli and Market has been family owned and operated for more than 21 years, opening in 1997! We serve the best Italian sandwiches, dinners, salads, soups, and pizza to the locals and visitors of Marco Island.
Come in and see our fine selection of domestic and imported meats, cheeses, grocery items, and homemade “Heat & Eat” prepared foods.
Island Cheese Company
