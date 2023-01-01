La Tavola Ristorante Waterbury - 702 Highland Ave
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
702 Highland Ave, Waterbury CT 06708
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Le Bobadel Market & Deli - 819 Straits Turnpike
No Reviews
819 Straits Turnpike Middlebury, CT 06762
View restaurant