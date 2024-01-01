La Tiendita El Tapatio - 3600 Country Club Drive STE 424
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
3600 Country Club Drive STE 424, Jefferson City MO 65109
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Taqueria el Tapatio - 3600 Country Club Drive
No Reviews
3600 Country Club Drive Jefferson City, MO 65109
View restaurant
Water Tower Bar and Grill - Jefferson City - 458 Rock Hill Rd.
No Reviews
458 Rock Hill Rd. Jefferson City, MO 65109
View restaurant
Pappo's Pizzeria - 2300 - Jefferson City
No Reviews
2300 Missouri Blvd Jefferson City, MO 65109
View restaurant