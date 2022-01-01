Go
La Unica's Fresh Mex

La Unicas Fresh Mex is located in the heart of Yuba City. We are dedicated to serving the area with high quality food and friendly customer service!!!

971 Gray Avenue • $

Avg 4.9 (121 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Burrito$9.29
Your choice of meat, rice, beans, onion, cilantro, mild salsa
Side Rice$2.63
Taco Salad$12.29
Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & shredded cheese
Small Soft Corn Taco$2.29
Your choice of meat, mild salsa, onion, & cilantro
3# Three Small Soft Corn Tacos$10.29
onion, cilantro, & salsa
Burrito Box$8.79
No Tortilla, served in a box with rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, mild salsa, & your choice of meat
Large Meat Nachos$8.89
Chips, your choice of meat, beans, nacho cheese, sour cream, mild salsa, onion, cilantro, and shredded cheese
Express Chips &Salsa$2.29
Perfect serving for 1-2 people of chips & pico de gallo
FATSO BURRITO$10.29
20Street Tacos, Rice, Beans, Chips/Salsa$45.00
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

971 Gray Avenue

Yuba City CA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
