Italian

La Vecchia Fontana

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

875 Reviews

$$

700 First Ave

Avalon, NJ 08202

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

POLLO PARMIGIANA$24.00
LIGHTLY BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET BAKED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE
RUCOLA$11.00
Baby arugula, shaved parmigiana, and cherry tomatoes in e.v.o.o dressing
GRAMINGA BOLOGNESE$24.00
GRAMIGNA PASTA IN OUR CLASSIC MEAT SAUCE TOPPED
WTH A BUFFALO RICOTTA CHEESE
CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
FRESH CALAMARI AND SHRIMP LIGHTLY BREADED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE
GNOCCHI SORRENTINA$25.00
HOMEMADE POTATO PASTA IN A LIGHT BLUSH SAUCE GAR-
NISHED WITH FRESH MOZZARELLA CHEESE
CESARE$9.00
Romaine lettuce with caesar dressing and shaved parmigiana
POLLO FRANCESE$26.00
CHICKEN BREAST DIPPED IN EGG, SAUTÉED WITH CAPERS IN SERVED LEMON WHITE WINE
POLLO MILANESE$26.00
LIGHTLY BREADED PAN-SEARED CHICKEN CUTLET TOPPED WITH ARUGULA DRIZZLED IN LEMON OLIVE OIL
PENNE VODKA$22.00
PENNE PASTA WITH PANCETTA & PEAS IN A VODKA ROSE
CREAM SAUCE
CHOPPED SALAD$13.00
RADICHIO, ROMAINE, FETA CHEESE, ONIONS, OLIVES,
CUCUMBERS IN A HERB VINEGRETTE DRESSING
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering

Call for Open Hours

Location

700 First Ave, Avalon NJ 08202

Directions

