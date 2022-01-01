Italian
La Vecchia Fontana
Closed today
875 Reviews
$$
700 First Ave
Avalon, NJ 08202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
700 First Ave, Avalon NJ 08202
Nearby restaurants
Il Posto
Come in and enjoy!
The Diving Horse
Come in and enjoy!
Nickelby's
Come in and enjoy!
Beachwood
Fresh, upscale restaurant in the heart of townsend inlet, Sea Isle City, specializing in Craft Cocktails, Raw Bar, and classic Americana Fare.