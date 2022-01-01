Go
Toast

La Vecina

Food has a way of bringing people together, which is why we love what we do!

3066 Steinway St • $

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)

Popular Items

Pollo Guisado - Chicken Stew (Lunch)$10.00
Pernil - Roasted Pork (Lunch)$15.00
Camarones al Ajillo - Garlic Shrimp$21.00
Paisa Bandeja$22.00
A traditional combination of flavors that brings you to our motherland.
White rice, Chicharron, Grilled streak, Sweet Plantains, Fried Egg, & Red Beans
La Colombiana Burger w. Fries$15.00
Angus beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, Potato Chip Crumbs, Pink & Spicy Pineapple sauce served on a brioche bun
Ropa Vieja - Beef Stew (Lunch)$14.00
Vecina Bandeja$25.00
White rice, red beans, sweet plantains, grilled steak, chorizo, chicharron, fried egg & avocado
Pernil - Roasted Pork$15.00
La Vecina Burger w. Fries$16.00
Sweet Plantains w. Cheese$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

3066 Steinway St

Astoria NY

Sunday11:45 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:45 am - 11:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:45 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rizzo's Pizza

No reviews yet

The Original Thin Crust Square Since 1959

Enthaice Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Poke Burrito

No reviews yet

Poke bowl & sushi burrito in Astoria

BLEND ASTORIA

No reviews yet

We Are Also Available For Catering And Private Events

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston