Go
  • Home
  • /
  • La Vegan Ethiopian & Eritrean Vegan Cuisine - 1450 Danforth Ave
A map showing the location of La Vegan Ethiopian & Eritrean Vegan Cuisine - 1450 Danforth AveView gallery

La Vegan Ethiopian & Eritrean Vegan Cuisine - 1450 Danforth Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1408 Danforth Ave

Toronto, CN M4J 1N4

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1408 Danforth Ave, Toronto CN M4J 1N4

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - 1019 Kingston Road
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Road UNIT A Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext
City Cruises Toronto - Toronto
orange starNo Reviews
207 Queens Quay West Toronto, CN M5J 1A7
View restaurantnext
Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen - 104 Portland Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 Portland Street Toronto, CN M5V 2N2
View restaurantnext
Bar'kada - 745 Queen Street West Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
745 Queen Street West Unit A Toronto, CN M6J 1G1
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

La Vegan Ethiopian & Eritrean Vegan Cuisine - 1450 Danforth Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston