La Ventana

4180B Beltline Rd

Popular Items

Queso & Chips$4.25
Churro con Cajeta$3.25
Burrito$6.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
Guacamole & Chips$4.25
Quesadilla$6.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
Bowl$6.50
Taco$2.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
Salsa & Chips$3.25
Breakfast Taco$2.50
Served all day!
Elotes single$3.75
Street Corn
Location

4180B Beltline Rd

Addison TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
