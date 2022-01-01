Go
La Victoria Taqueria

Mexican Street Food

66 Leonard St.

Popular Items

Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)$9.25
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
Enchiladas Verdes (2 per order)$10.50
2 Enchiladas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream.
Burrito No Meat$6.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
Chips&Salsa$3.50
Burrito$8.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Quesadilla$7.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese, choice of filling.
Chips&Guacamole$5.25
Fish Tacos (2 per order)$9.50
corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.
Location

66 Leonard St.

Belmont MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
