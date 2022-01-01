Go
La Victoria Taqueria

La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food.
You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria.
¡Buen Provecho!

6 Wallis Street • $

Avg 4.6 (1077 reviews)

Popular Items

2oz Salsa Chipotle$0.25
Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese
Quesadilla$7.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese, choice of filling
Chips & Salsa$3.50
Torta Milanesa$9.95
Chicken cutlet
Burrito$8.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
Chips&Guacamole$5.00
Fish Tacos (2 per order)$9.50
corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.
Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)$9.25
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6 Wallis Street

Beverly MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
