Go
Toast

La Victoria Taqueria

La Victoria is a celebration of Mexican street food. We are pleased to bring you the flavors of Mexico, combining top quality local ingredients with family recipes and a passion for food.
You deserve the best, you deserve La Victoria.
¡Buen Provecho!

12 Medford St • $

Avg 4.5 (390 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$7.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese, choice of filling.
Plato Mexicano (Mexican Bowl)$9.25
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde and choice of filling.
Taco$3.75
Corn tortilla, onions, cilantro, green salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.50
10" Flour tortilla and cheese.
Burrito No Meat$6.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
Chips&Guacamole$5.25
Fish Tacos (2 per order)$9.50
corn tortillas, cole slaw, radish, chipotle mayo, onions, cilantro, salsa verde.
Chips&Salsa$3.50
Burrito$8.50
12" Flour tortilla, rice, beans, pico de gallo salsa.
Chips$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12 Medford St

Arlington MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana

No reviews yet

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana, located in lively Arlington center, combines the simplicity of authentic family recipes with fresh, high-quality ingredients to bring diners unparalleled, delectable Mexican cuisine.
With a focus on fusing authentic Mexican flavors and classic sauces with local produce, meats and seafood, we are committed to building each dish from scratch to create a delicious, healthy fare for our customers.
The bar boasts mouthwatering drinks such as margaritas, mojitos and classic tequila cocktails infused with fresh fruit.
Our deserts include flan, tres leches and warm chocolate tamales with a scoop of Mexican vanilla ice cream.
Join us and try some of this delicious Mexican food and drink we have created for you.

Thai Moon

No reviews yet

At Thai Moon, we take pride in being neighborhood restaurant. Serving our customers in Arlington and nearby over 16 years, Thai Moon opens 6 days a week for dining, pickup, catering and delivery. We offer over 195 menus of Thai Cuisine and Thai Fusion dishes. We have the largest choices of appetizers including Fresh Rolls, Siam Rolls, Curry Puffs, Golden Bags, and Soups. Our popular dishes are Pad Thai, Noodle Kee Mao, Choo Chee Salmon, Duck Peanuts Sauce and much more. We are happy to accommodate customers on special diets including gluten free, vegetarian, and allergy requests so that everyone in the family can enjoy nice Thai Food together at Thai Moon.

PUNJAB

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tryst NE

No reviews yet

tryst (trist) n.
1. An agreement to meet at a certain time or place
2. A meeting or meeting place that has been agreed upon;
3. To us, a love affair with food and wine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston