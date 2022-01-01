Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in La Vista

La Vista restaurants
La Vista restaurants that serve corn dogs

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

8045 S 83rd Ave, La Vista

Avg 4.5 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Dog & Fries (Kids)$4.75
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Corn Dogs (6)$4.99
More about PizzaWest

