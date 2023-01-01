Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
La Vista
/
La Vista
/
Garlic Bread
La Vista restaurants that serve garlic bread
Jimbo’s Diner
7101 S 84th St, La Vista
No reviews yet
2 Slices Garlic Bread
$1.99
More about Jimbo’s Diner
PIZZA • PASTA
PizzaWest - La Vista
12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista
Avg 4.2
(949 reviews)
16" Garlic Cheese Bread
$18.00
Garlic Cheese Bread
$9.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about PizzaWest - La Vista
Browse other tasty dishes in La Vista
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried Pickles
Corn Dogs
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Taco Salad
Reuben
Spaghetti
More near La Vista to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Elkhorn
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Bellevue
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Panora
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Omaha
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Lincoln
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(4 restaurants)
Des Moines
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(222 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(846 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(403 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston