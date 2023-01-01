Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in La Vista

Go
La Vista restaurants
Toast

La Vista restaurants that serve rangoon

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest - La Vista

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caul Crab Rangoon$14.99
Crab Rangoon Filling (Made with Krab)
topped with Asiago Cheese and served with
a side of Sweet Chili Sauce for dipping.
18" Crab Rangoon$27.99
Crab Rangoon Filling (Made with Krab)
topped with Asiago Cheese and served with
a side of Sweet Chili Sauce for dipping.
16" Crab Rangoon$23.99
Crab Rangoon Filling (Made with Krab)
topped with Asiago Cheese and served with
a side of Sweet Chili Sauce for dipping.
More about PizzaWest - La Vista
Consumer pic

 

The City Pub

7861 Main St, La Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rangoon$15.00
More about The City Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in La Vista

Tacos

French Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Chili

Mac And Cheese

Corn Dogs

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near La Vista to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Omaha

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (482 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston