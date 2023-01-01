Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
La Vista
/
La Vista
/
Spaghetti
La Vista restaurants that serve spaghetti
Jimbo’s Diner
7101 S 84th St, La Vista
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs
$5.99
More about Jimbo’s Diner
PIZZA • PASTA
PizzaWest - La Vista
12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista
Avg 4.2
(949 reviews)
Kid Spaghetti
$5.99
Spaghetti
$0.00
More about PizzaWest - La Vista
