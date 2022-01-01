Taco salad in La Vista
La Vista restaurants that serve taco salad
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
8045 S 83rd Ave, La Vista
|Vege L (Taco Salad)
|$10.99
Large crispy tortilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Taco Salad
|$9.25
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
|Taco Salad Fajita
|$12.49
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.