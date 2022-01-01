Taco salad in La Vista

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

8045 S 83rd Ave, La Vista

Avg 4.5 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vege L (Taco Salad)$10.99
Large crispy tortilla filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Taco Salad$9.25
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes.
Taco Salad Fajita$12.49
Crispy flour shell filled with choice of steak, grilled chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and cheese.
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.99
Choose between our signature taco meat or grilled chicken.
Topped with tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, yellow onions, black olives, sour cream, taco sauce, and tortilla strips
More about PizzaWest

