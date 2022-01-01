Tacos in La Vista
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
8045 S 83rd Ave, La Vista
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.09
|Taco w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)
|$4.75
|Taco Shrimp
|$3.59
More about PizzaWest
PIZZA • PASTA
PizzaWest
12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista
|18in Taco
|$26.99
Taco Sauce, Taco Meat,
Yellow Onions, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes,
Cheddar, Sour Cream, and Taco Sauce
|18in Taco & 1/2 Other
|$26.99
Taco sauce base, seasoned taco meat, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
After bake of lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream and taco sauce.
|GF Taco
|$14.99
Taco Sauce, Taco Meat,
Yellow Onions, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes,
Cheddar, Sour Cream, and Taco Sauce