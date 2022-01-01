Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in La Vista

La Vista restaurants
La Vista restaurants that serve tacos

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant

8045 S 83rd Ave, La Vista

Avg 4.5 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Carnitas$3.09
Taco w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)$4.75
Taco Shrimp$3.59
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
18in Taco$26.99
Taco Sauce, Taco Meat,
Yellow Onions, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes,
Cheddar, Sour Cream, and Taco Sauce
18in Taco & 1/2 Other$26.99
Taco sauce base, seasoned taco meat, onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
After bake of lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream and taco sauce.
GF Taco$14.99
Taco Sauce, Taco Meat,
Yellow Onions, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes,
Cheddar, Sour Cream, and Taco Sauce
More about PizzaWest

