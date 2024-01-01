Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in La Vista

La Vista restaurants
Toast

La Vista restaurants that serve white pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

PizzaWest - La Vista

12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista

Avg 4.2 (949 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
18" POTM (White Pizza)$27.99
December POTM:
I’m Dreaming of a White Pizza
Alfredo Sauce
Ricotta Cheese
Fresh Garlic
Asiago
Mozzarella
Sprinkled with Italian Seasoning
13" POTM (BG Mac)$17.99
January’s POTM:
Bacon Gouda Mac and Cheese Pizza
Mac and Cheese Base
Shredded Smoked Gouda
Mozzarella
Topped with Bacon
13" 1st Half POTM (BG Mac)$17.99
January’s POTM:
Bacon Gouda Mac and Cheese Pizza
Mac and Cheese Base
Shredded Smoked Gouda
Mozzarella
Topped with Bacon
More about PizzaWest - La Vista
Consumer pic

 

The City Pub -

7861 Main St, La Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Pie Pizza$0.00
truffled ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and arugula
More about The City Pub -

