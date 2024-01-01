White pizza in La Vista
La Vista restaurants that serve white pizza
More about PizzaWest - La Vista
PIZZA • PASTA
PizzaWest - La Vista
12040 Mcdermott Plaza, La Vista
|18" POTM (White Pizza)
|$27.99
December POTM:
I’m Dreaming of a White Pizza
Alfredo Sauce
Ricotta Cheese
Fresh Garlic
Asiago
Mozzarella
Sprinkled with Italian Seasoning
|13" POTM (BG Mac)
|$17.99
January’s POTM:
Bacon Gouda Mac and Cheese Pizza
Mac and Cheese Base
Shredded Smoked Gouda
Mozzarella
Topped with Bacon
